Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 354 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.