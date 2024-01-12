Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 771 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

