Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.