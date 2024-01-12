Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLTR opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.