Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:XJH opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.