Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 11,156 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,085,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

