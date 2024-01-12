Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.