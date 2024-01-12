Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

