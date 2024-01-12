Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 125 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

