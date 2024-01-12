Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 139 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SAP were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

