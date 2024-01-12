Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 19,680 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.92 and a 1-year high of $553.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

