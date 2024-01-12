Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 789 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PFG opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

