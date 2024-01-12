Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,565,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,657,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,075,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR opened at $21.78 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

