Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $855.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.