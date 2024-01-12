Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,010. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.