Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,060 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $202.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

