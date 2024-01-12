Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 23,572 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

