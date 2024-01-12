Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 3,595 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 43.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $117.09.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

