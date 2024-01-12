Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

