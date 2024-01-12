Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 937,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 198,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $622.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

