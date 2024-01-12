Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $293,000 Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.