Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 326.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 262,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

