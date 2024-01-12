Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. KGH Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 57,474 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

PALL stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $166.73.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

