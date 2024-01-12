Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $354,000.

BIT stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

