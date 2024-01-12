Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $91.55 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3968 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

