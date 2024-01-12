Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

