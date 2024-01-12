Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,875 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.