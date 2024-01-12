Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $299,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

