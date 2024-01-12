Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

