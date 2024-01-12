Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 14,407 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Shares of SILJ opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

