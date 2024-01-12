Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,337 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Down 6.6 %

UPST opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,095.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,095.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,452. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.