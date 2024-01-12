Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 247 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $155.20 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

