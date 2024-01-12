Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,465 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Primerica by 378.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

