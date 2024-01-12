Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,776 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

