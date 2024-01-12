Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,341 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

