Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 340 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $484,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JEF opened at $39.49 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

