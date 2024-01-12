Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $309,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.