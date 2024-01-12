Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $14.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $155.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $157.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.