Talbot Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

