Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,831 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after buying an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

