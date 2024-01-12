TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LMND. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

