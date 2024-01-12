Thad Jampol Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

