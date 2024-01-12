The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $83.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

