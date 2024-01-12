Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Purchases $190,580.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $190,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,474,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,799,015.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $217,871.38.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $419,440.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

