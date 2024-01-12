Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

