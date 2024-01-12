TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.