Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $196.48.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

