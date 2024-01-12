Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $184.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.25.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

