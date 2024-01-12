WD Rutherford LLC Sells 7,029 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.92 and a 1 year high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.93.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

