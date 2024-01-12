West Branch Capital LLC Sells 104 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $157.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

